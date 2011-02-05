Onfido Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announced the completion of Service Organisation 2 (SOC 2), Type 2 certification. The comprehensive report and certification are achieved by completing a deep-dive audit on the company’s operational procedures and how the company safeguards customer data, ensuring it meets the highest industry standards.

The SOC 2 report provides the independent auditor’s, BDO Limited, opinion on the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls at Onfido relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is widely recognised as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures.

Customers can use the report to validate that Onfido has significant processes and security measures in place to protect user data and privacy. Onfido is also ISO 27001 certified, validating the company’s highly proficient systematic and documented approach to securing corporate and clients’ information.