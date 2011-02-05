OneTrust Acquires Integris Software

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

OneTrust is excited to share some major enhancements to our OneTrust DataDiscovery technology with the acquisition of Integris Software!

OneTrust DataDiscovery helps companies understand their data across all systems and assets (cloud, on-premise, and legacy), and data types (structured, unstructured and semi-structured). These insights help customers automate privacy, security, and data governance programs.

Now with Integris Software fully integrated into the OneTrust platform and available today, our customers can take advantage of key use cases including:

• Compliance during cloud migrations

• Automated data maps, PIAs, DPIAs, privacy rights requests, and more

• Structured and unstructured data discovery and classification

• Crown Jewel data detection

• Hadoop data lakes and Databricks security

• Personal and non-personal data discovery…and much more!