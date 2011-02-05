OneSky Closes Series A Funding Round Led by Sumitomo Corporation

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

OneSky, a developer of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platforms, announced that it secured a Series A funding round led by Sumitomo Corporation. This funding will enable significant global expansion and accelerated development of the company’s robust traffic management platforms. Sumitomo’s investment aligns with their focus on air mobility in establishing innovative new transport services.

OneSky is a spinoff of Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI), the leading engineering software developer for the global aerospace and defense communities. AGI began exploring the UTM market in late 2014 after determining that their proven aerospace technology directly addresses the technical challenges of the emerging Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Urban/Advanced Air Mobility (UAM/AAM) markets. The spinoff enables OneSky to better target these markets while enabling outside investment through this mature Series A funding round.

OneSky has exclusive access to AGI’s core software technology compromised of more than seven million lines of aerospace software code developed at an expense of over $200 million. With this advantage, OneSky can offer operationally proven software with a breadth of analytical capabilities unmatched in the market.