Oncam Extends C-Series Product Suite with Introduction of C-08 Camera

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Oncam, a global independent manufacturer of single-sensor fisheye 360-degree cameras and video surveillance technology, has announced the launch of the C-08, a high performing, compact and easy-to-install 8MP camera that provides coverage of wide areas from a single viewpoint.

Engineered and designed by Oncam and powered by the leading Qualcomm® Vision Intelligence Platform, the C-08 achieves complete situational awareness, at up to 60 fps. As with all C-Series cameras, it leverages state-of-the-art technologies, including StreamLite+ Compression, TrueDetail HDR, and Advanced Light Management to deliver Oncam’s leading image quality in challenging light conditions while lowering bandwidth and storage demands. The recently launched Multi-Mode technology allows users to stream up to four different views, whilst maintaining an impressive 30 fps on the primary stream while running three other streams.

The C-08 is a unique solution that captures an area without blind spots, providing a range of views and multiple use cases not possible with traditional narrow field-of-view cameras. The C-08 incorporates a clean, modular design and comes in a compact Indoor form factor or robust Outdoor Plus.

Designed for quick, simple and intuitive installation the C-08 also boasts a range of complementary accessories to support a variety of installation needs, making it extremely versatile. As a ceiling mounted camera, users will experience the best in 360-degree fisheye and based on use case, also simultaneously stream 2 and 3-way Corridor, and VCam views. When wall mounted, the C-Series is transformed into a 180-degree camera to deliver natural dewarped Panoramic+ views.

The C-08 builds on the success of the acclaimed Evolution 05 Mini and now joins the C-12 cameras to expand the C-Series. The C-08 and C-12 share the same user interface and platform to ensure backward compatibility and easy maintenance. They also share the same firmware, and can be upgraded with new features, making them future proof and easy to integrate with partner solutions. C-Series cameras are fully NDAA compliant.