Oman ICT Group and IFS Sign Strategic Partnership

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has announced the signing of a new agreement with Oman ICT Group. The crucial partnership will help the Oman ICT Group achieve its key strategic objectives of developing the ICT sector for national advancement and includes Omanisation. It creates the path and provides a competitive IFS ERP solution into the Oman market while upskilling Omani consultants. Customers in Oman will now have a choice of an easy to deploy solution either on premise or in the Cloud and benefit from a low total cost of ownership.

The Oman ICT Group is mandated to create synergies between various operating companies, and is aligned with the National ICT Strategy to provide the necessary technology inputs whenever and wherever required. The partnership with IFS is focused on bridging the gap between the way business is done and technology, while preparing for the changes that are taking place within the world of digital transformation. What is important is that IFS is able to provide flexible and tailormade solutions across a wide range of sectors including, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Utility & Resources, Engineering, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Service industries. This covers some of the most vital sectors in Oman.

Oman ICT Group will provide IFS implementation and Managed Services for the entire IFS product suite and will also maintain and manage all IFS customers in Oman. To support this, IFS will enable them in the pre-sales, sales and implementation services. Both partners are keen to add value to the customers and provide unparalleled best-of-breed products, services and solutions, thereby helping to them to transform their organization, processes and systems.