Odaseva Enables Large Organizations Using Salesforce to Comply with Global Data Regulations

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Starting November 1, 2021, global organizations doing business in China will be required to comply with the country’s new Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), regulating the storage of digital data and setting a framework for user privacy within China. Odaseva, the #1 Enterprise Data Platform for Salesforce, builds on its leadership helping organizations comply with GDPR with the recent release of its Residency-as-a-Service solution, enabling their immediate compliance with PIPL.

China’s PIPL regulation is comparable, at least in part, to Europe’s GDPR. It’s the first comprehensive law in China to govern the use of personal information. Processing of data outside China is also governed by this regulation in so far as the data pertains to Chinese nationals. Organizations must adhere to a set of variable levels of data compliance. Odaseva brings proven expertise in helping organizations navigate the complexities of global data regulations – and PIPL is the latest in this offering.

China’s PIPL regulation follows its recent Data Security Law (DSL), which came into effect September 1, 2021, aiming to classify and protect data based on level of importance, with the strictest levels of protection targeting data deemed vital to China’s national interests.

Given that Salesforce’s Hyperforce infrastructure architecture is not yet online in China presents a significant challenge to large enterprises running global operations on Salesforce in China. Odaseva’s Residency-as-a-Service helps meet this challenge by offering an immediate solution to compliant data usage, processing and storage — meeting the requirements of both of China’s new data residency requirements.

Odaseva has always focused on the needs of Salesforce’s largest enterprise customers. In launching its Residency-as-a-Service offering, it enables global companies to do business in China seamlessly while respecting China’s new regulations. Residency-as-a-Service achieves this by allowing classified data to be stored and processed locally, while keeping all other data centralized and delivering a seamless experience to end users.

Odaseva’s Residency-as-a-Service launches with pilot customers this quarter, starting with China and Russia. It is available initially to Salesforce customers, with planned expansion to other SaaS platforms, including Workday. General availability is planned for 2022.