October 2023

June 2023 by Marc Jacob

1rd - 30 October -
European Cyber Month

https://cybersecuritymonth.eu/

3 - 4 October - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Mobility for Business
www.mobility-for-business.com

3 - 4 October - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Salons Solutions
*at 14h00
www.salons-solutions.com

3 - 4 October - Rome (Italy)
Cybertech Europe
https://italy.cybertechconference.com/fr

3 - 4 October - Washington (USA)
connect:ID

www.connectidexpo.com

3 – 3 October - Washington DC (USA)
Identity Week America

Lieu : Walter E. Washington Convention Center

www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/identity-week-america/index.stm

4 October - Paris
Technology Live! France

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

5 October - Nivelles (Belgium)
Security Forum

Place: Van der Valk Hotel

http://securityforum.pro/

5 October - Nivelles (Belgium)
DPO Forum

Place: Van der Valk Hotel

http://dpo-forum.eu/

8 - 10 October - Nairobi (Kenya)
Secuexpo East Africa
www.securexpoeastafrica.com

9 - 12 October - Brooklin, New York (USA)
MAAWG General Meeting

Marriott Brooklyn Bridge

www.m3aawg.org

9 - 10 October - Monaco
Le Before

www.lesassisesdelasecurite.com

10 - 14 October - Nuremberg (Germany)
it-sa
www.it-sa.de

11 - 12 October - Hong Kong (China)
Cloud Expo Asia - HK Show

www.cloudexpoasia.com/hongkong

11 - 12 October - Singapore
Singapore Show

Included : Cloud Expo Asia, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data World, Smart IoT, Data Centre World and eCommerce Expo Asia

 Place: Marina Bay Sands

www.datacentreworldasia.com/
www.cloudexpoasia.com/
www.cloudandcybersecurityexpo.com

11 - 14 October - Monaco
Les Assises de la Sécurité

www.lesassisesdelasecurite.com

12 October - Paris
Big Data Day

www.bigdataday.fr

16 - 20 October - Dubaï (EAU)
GITEX Technology Week

www.gitex.com

24 October - Lyon
Rencontres de la Cybersécurité Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Hôtel de Région à Lyon

https://tdfcyber.fr/

24 - 25 October - Muscat (Sultanate of Oman)
OFSEC
https://www.ofsecevent.com/

25 - 26 October - Montreal (Canada
FIC Amérique du Nord
https://america.forum-fic.com/

25 - 27 October - Chiba (Japan)
Japan IT Week
www.japan-it.jp/en

29 - 31 October - Cairo (Egypt)
IFSEC Egypt
www.ifsecandfirexegypt.com/en/home.html


