October 2023
June 2023 by Marc Jacob
1rd - 30 October -
European Cyber Month
https://cybersecuritymonth.eu/
3 - 4 October - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Mobility for Business
www.mobility-for-business.com
3 - 4 October - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Salons Solutions
*at 14h00
www.salons-solutions.com
3 - 4 October - Rome (Italy)
Cybertech Europe
https://italy.cybertechconference.com/fr
3 - 4 October - Washington (USA)
connect:ID
3 – 3 October - Washington DC (USA)
Identity Week America
Lieu : Walter E. Washington Convention Center
www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/identity-week-america/index.stm
4 October - Paris
Technology Live! France
https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/
5 October - Nivelles (Belgium)
Security Forum
Place: Van der Valk Hotel
5 October - Nivelles (Belgium)
DPO Forum
Place: Van der Valk Hotel
8 - 10 October - Nairobi (Kenya)
Secuexpo East Africa
www.securexpoeastafrica.com
9 - 12 October - Brooklin, New York (USA)
MAAWG General Meeting
Marriott Brooklyn Bridge
9 - 10 October - Monaco
Le Before
www.lesassisesdelasecurite.com
10 - 14 October - Nuremberg (Germany)
it-sa
www.it-sa.de
11 - 12 October - Hong Kong (China)
Cloud Expo Asia - HK Show
www.cloudexpoasia.com/hongkong
11 - 12 October - Singapore
Singapore Show
Included : Cloud Expo Asia, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data World, Smart IoT, Data Centre World and eCommerce Expo Asia
– Place: Marina Bay Sands
www.datacentreworldasia.com/
www.cloudexpoasia.com/
www.cloudandcybersecurityexpo.com
11 - 14 October - Monaco
Les Assises de la Sécurité
www.lesassisesdelasecurite.com
12 October - Paris
Big Data Day
16 - 20 October - Dubaï (EAU)
GITEX Technology Week
24 October - Lyon
Rencontres de la Cybersécurité Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Hôtel de Région à Lyon
24 - 25 October - Muscat (Sultanate of Oman)
OFSEC
https://www.ofsecevent.com/
25 - 26 October - Montreal (Canada
FIC Amérique du Nord
https://america.forum-fic.com/
25 - 27 October - Chiba (Japan)
Japan IT Week
www.japan-it.jp/en
29 - 31 October - Cairo (Egypt)
IFSEC Egypt
www.ifsecandfirexegypt.com/en/home.html