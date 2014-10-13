October 13th - 14th - Let’s Build a Digital Future Together: Join us at Dahua Partner Day 2021!

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology will hold its 2nd online Dahua Technology Partner Day on October 13th - 14th with the theme “Building a digital future”. Adhering to its strategy of open cooperation, Dahua Technology is committed to creating a win-win ecosystem with leading technology partners around the world. This year, Dahua Technology will join hands with its 22 global partners to discuss interoperability, share industry trends, and explore the future of digitalization and intelligence together.

“We are excited to host our second virtual technology partner day. Technologies have evolved fast in the past year, and the needs of digitization and diversified challenges facing different industries today are driving the integration of security companies,” says Mr. Jiaqi Gao, Overseas Marketing Director at Dahua Technology. “It is a great opportunity to show how we can build a digital future together with our partners and through which we can jointly provide the right solution for our customers.”

During the 2-day event, Dahua Technology and its partners – including Vanderbilt, AxxonSoft, Immix and Optex – will unveil how their smart solutions benefit the field of security and IoT. It will focus on artificial intelligence, cloud solutions and alarm monitoring, as well as specific vertical markets such as Retail, Smart Building & Facilities, Critical Infrastructure, Transportation, etc. This year’s event will also include a section demonstrating outstanding Dahua products and their compatibility with third party solutions. A number of Dahua regional experts will showcase the latest Dahua innovations and products in 6 different hubs, including Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection, Full-Color 2.0 and TiOC 2.0, WizMind portfolio, and more. Attendees can register free of charge, connect with presenters and get product information.

“The Dahua Partner Day event offers a great platform for AxxonSoft to present our solutions. We successfully exhibited on last year’s Traffic & Parking session and are excited to share more info about behavior analytics in the AI hub this year,” says Alan Ataev, AxxonSoft CEO. “Together with Dahua, we are enthusiastic about creating joint solutions that grow our value proposition for both our partners and clients.”

With its mission of “Enabling a safer society and smarter living”, Dahua Technology will continue to focus on “Innovation, Quality and Service” to serve its partners and customers around the world.