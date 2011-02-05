OWC Announces Release of SoftRAID 3.0 for Windows

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces the release of SoftRAID 3.0 for Windows. The latest version of its powerful RAID management solution now includes support for RAID 5 on Windows 10 and 11.

SoftRAID 3.0 for Windows enables users to create powerful RAID 0/1/5 solutions for maximum drive capacity, fast data access, and robust data protection. SoftRAID for windows provides faster RAIDs with management and drive monitoring that other Windows utilities fail to provide. SoftRAID’s streamlined interface makes it incredibly easy to set up and manage RAID volumes and provides a level of performance and protection you can’t get with other RAID solutions.

What’s New in SoftRAID 3 for Windows

New RAID level: adds RAID 5

Compatible: Works with Windows 11 and 10

"SoftRAID for windows provides faster RAIDs with management and drive monitoring that other Windows utilities fail to provide. RAID 5 has been one of the most requested features from our users, so we’re excited to add RAID 5 to SoftRAID for Windows and expand the cross-platform capability SoftRAID," said Rick Rockhold, Vice President Software Development, Windows & Mobile. "RAID 5 opens up the next level of data protection and access to our Windows customers."

SoftRAID is ideal for anyone who needs to safely store and backup massive amounts of data, including video editors, audio producers, photographers, and graphic designers.

SoftRAID Highlights:

Advanced: Create RAID 0/1/5 with Windows and RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) with Macs

Universal: SoftRAID works with both Windows and Macs and built-in OWC MacDrive technology lets you seamlessly move SoftRAID volumes between OSes

Protected: SoftRAID Monitor constantly watches your disks and alerts you if problems are detected

Validated: Volume validation ensures sectors can be read and parity is correct

Certified: Checks disks before use to ensure they are safe for data storage Vigilant: Error prediction helps protect against unexpected failure

SoftRAID’s core RAID creation and management technology has been finely tuned over 20 years of development. It’s ideal for voluminous data roles including audio/video production and editing, photography, graphic design, database servers, financial applications, and more. Basically, it is the brain for running, maintaining, and protecting your RAID arrays.

Pricing & Availability

SoftRAID for Windows 3.0 is a free update for current SoftRAID 2.0 users. To purchase a new license, upgrade from SoftRAID 1.0, or add additional seats to a current SoftRAID license please visit the OWC Software Store (https://software.owcdigital.com). You can try SoftRAID for FREE with the full featured 14-day trial.

SoftRAID also ships with select OWC enclosures including: ThunderBays, ThunderBlade, Express 4M2, Mercury Elite Pro Quad, Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, and Accelsiors.

Compatibility

SoftRAID 3 for Windows compatible with Windows 10 and 11. SoftRAID is licensed per computer, additional discounted seat purchases are available.