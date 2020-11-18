OWC Announces Mac Compatibility for New Thunderbolt Hub

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

OWC®, the zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company,and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, announced Mac compatibility and certification of its new OWC Thunderbolt Hub. Previously certified for ThunderboltTM 4 PCs, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub is now available for new M1 Macs and all Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs once upgraded to the new Apple MacOS 11 ’Big Sur’. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub will give both Mac and PC users the additional Thunderbolt ports they’ve always wanted.

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub offers the new Thunderbolt hubbing technology. You can now have four Thunderbolt ports, plus one USB port on your new Apple M1 Mac, Apple ‘Intel’ Mac with Thunderbolt 3, or any Thunderbolt 4 PC with this compact hub. You can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector. Support up to two 4K displays or a single 5K/6K/8K display. Add high-performance storage, including NVMe solutions, and generally make your workflow work for you by adding A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse – all through a single Thunderbolt port. Accessories with past, present, or future USB or Thunderbolt interfaces connect to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub.

OWC Thunderbolt Hub Highlights:

The Thunderbolt hubbing technology you’ve always wanted: Made possible for the first time by OWC, you have four fully functional Thunderbolt ports for your computer. All Thunderbolt ports are backwards compatible for USB too.

Plug everything in: Same device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into the hub or directly into your machine.

Manage more devices: Connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it.

Revolutionary development: New multi-port accessory architecture reinvents the daisy chain and allows more bus-powered devices.

Adjustable LED: Customize illumination for your unique work setting.

Built-in security: Kensington Nano Security Slot™ for anti-theft cabling.

OWC ClingOnTM ready: secure your Thunderbolt (USB-C) connections to prevent work session interruption and possible data loss from cable strain and accidental disconnect inactive, heavy traffic flow workspaces.

Pricing & Availability

The fully Mac and PC/Windows certified OWC Thunderbolt Hub is available now for pre-order through MacSales.com for $149.00 and will begin shipping in early-December.