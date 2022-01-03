OWC Announces Atlas Pro Series Media Card Storage and Reader for Photographers, Videographers, and Content Creators

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

OWC® announces the OWC Atlas Pro series of high-performance media cards and reader. Like the Atlas rockets that powered the historic Mercury human spaceflights into full orbit, the OWC Atlas series will launch your creative capabilities into another world.

OWC has been safely protecting Mac and PC users’ data with high-performance storage solutions since 1988. Drawing on our experience as a leading developer of flash storage since 2010, we’ve engineered OWC Atlas Pro media cards with advanced performance and data management technologies to maximize the capabilities of your DSLR, mirrorless, and video camera. The OWC Atlas Pro cards let you go from shooting to transferring RAW images and up to 8K video footage to your computer with the highest workflow efficiency. Whether you’re an aspiring social media influencer, visual arts hobbyist, drone pilot, or accomplished creative professional, you can trust the OWC Atlas Pro media cards with your irreplaceable shots.

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Atlas S Pro™ SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities on Macsales.com starting at $49.00

The OWC Atlas Pro™ CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities

The OWC Atlas Pro Ultra™ CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 320GB and 640GB capacities

The OWC Atlas FXR will be available in early Q2 2022