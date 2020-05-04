OW2online’20 on June 17-18

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting everyone, we hope you and yours are keeping safe. Fortunately, the OW2 Management Office is a virtual organisation and we are able to continue serving our community. To keep everyone safe and at home, we are busy re-engineering our annual conference!

OW2con’20 is going online and will be held as a virtual event. On June 17-18, OW2online’20, the name of the virtual event, will include one day of online presentations and 1/2 day of break-out sessions. We are proud to be putting together our own technical infrastructure: open source, browser-based and interactive. OW2online’20 will offer attendees dozens of presentations and the ability to chat with the speakers. We are currently finalising the line-up of confirmed online presentations. Stay tuned for more shortly. Because, as a community, we need face-to-face meeting opportunities, there will be an additional face-to-face Community Day in November, of course depending on the travel ban being lifted. Besides a high-level program of keynote addresses, roundtables, and the OW2con Best Project Awards, the Community Day will provide ample time for networking and informal discussions.

Our sponsors currently include Orange, Software Heritage, Engineering and NGI Pointer. We appreciate their support! Sponsorhip is still open. Please check out our attractive sponsoring packages and don’t miss this opportunity to show your support.

On another note I am pleased to introduce Antoine Mottier who has joined the OW2 Management Office as new CTO. Previously developer advocate at Bonitasoft, Antoine brings significant experience in Java, open source software and community management.

Attend OW2online’20 on June 17-18. Keep the conversation going!