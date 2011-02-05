OW2con: Call for Presentations - New Deadline March 15, 2020

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

OW2con is the annual community event of the OW2 community, it brings together technology experts, software architects, IT developers, project managers and decision-makers from all around the world. It will take place on June 17-18, 2020 in Paris-Châtillon.

The central theme of OW2con this year is: "The Challenges of Full-Stack Open Source". This background theme refers to the challenges appearing today for decision makers who consider evolving their information systems with open source software. As open source has become mainstream it is not limited to the operating systems and infrastructure middleware. Open source software across the whole information system is what we call "full stack open source".

We look for talks that improve the technical skills of open source professionals, strike their imaginations and motivate them to excel professionally. The OW2 annual conference is appreciated for its short, focused and cutting-edge sessions. Please submit a presentation that fits in one or more of the following broad themes: privacy and security, blockchain, AI, accessibility, open cloud, IoT, enterprise application platforms, Big Data and BI, dependency management, NLP, OSS Challenges, OSS Governance, OSS Market Readiness, OSS in Europe, OSS in Big Cities, Open Cloud, Software quality & testing.

Be part of the action! Submit your presentation (Extended Deadline March 15)