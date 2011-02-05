OW2 Applauds the Bothorel Report on Open Data and Open Source Software and Offers its Help

January 2021 by OW2

OW2, the international community dedicated to developing and promoting a code base of open source software for corporate information systems, announces its support of the conclusions and recommendations of the French parliamentary mission led by MP Eric Bothorel on open data and open source software.

OW2 congratulates the Bothorel mission for its work. The Mission recognizes open data and open source software as strategic to public administration information systems in bringing transparency, sovereignty and quality to Public Services. It affirms the Government Administration’s crucial role in creating digital commons for the benefit of sectors of society.

Most importantly, the report recommends setting up a cross-administration open source competency center dedicated to helping government administrations to publish and reuse open source code, identify the challenges of mutualization, engage with open source communities and foster talents in this field. “We applaud the recommendations of the report” says OW2 CEO Cedric Thomas. “The Parliament’s job done, we are willing to help the central administrations to turn them into action,” he adds.

Representing dozens of open source companies and projects, OW2 is an expression of the European open source ecosystem. Welcoming the recommendations of the Bothorel mission the OW2 community offers to support them by sharing its expertise in two areas:

• The first one concerns governance. OW2 proposes to share its set of generally accepted best practices from OW2 OSS Good Governance initiative to help build common reference and progress monitoring system across central administrations.

• The second one concerns OW2’s methodology to evaluate the Market Readiness Levels of open source projects so as to help manage the catalogue of open source software deployed by public administrations. The 216 pages report of the Bothorel mission was published on December 23, 2020. It contains 37 recommendations on open data and on free software in the French public administration, presented as “strategic components of our information systems”.

