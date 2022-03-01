OVHcloud expands its portfolio of file storage solutions with Enterprise File Storage, a service developed in collaboration with NetApp

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

The collaboration sees OVHcloud combine its expertise in Infrastructure-as-a-Service with Platform-as-a-Service solutions to support organizations’ digital transformation journeys by providing them with a ready-to-use toolkit.

Enterprise File Storage is designed to help businesses transition to the cloud by meeting their requirements for sovereignty, high performance and resilience, while ensuring seamless integration with the OVHcloud platform at a predictable price.

This new offering is aimed at organizations with applications that have high operational requirements and need a highly available file storage service. The service is suitable for a variety of use cases, including businesses that are already cloud-based and want to facilitate sharing of enterprise data from different applications hosted on OVHcloud services, or organizations that are already running their own NetApp on-premise infrastructure and are looking to offload their workloads or begin their migration to the cloud.

Based on NetApp’s ONTAP file system technology and fully managed by OVHcloud, this all-in-one platform offers great ease of implementation while optimizing cloud storage costs, increasing application performance, and ensuring data protection and compliance.

With Enterprise File Storage, customers get easy access to stored data and benefit from a flexible, scalable, and high-performance platform — with storage capacity ranging from 1 to 58TB per service.

The Enterprise File Storage service is appropriate for a wide range of enterprise environments and applications due to the use of the industry proven NFS protocol. It provides high performance — both in terms of IOPS and throughput — thanks to the combination of SSD technologies with NVMe caches.

With over two decades of expertise in digital infrastructure services, OVHcloud has developed an industrial model that preserves the technological and operational sovereignty of customers, while deploying environmentally friendly and resource-efficient technologies. Designed and engineered in the Group’s own data centers, all OVHcloud solutions guarantee total data reversibility and immunity to extraterritorial laws.

The infrastructure operated by OVHcloud meets the highest security and data protection standards, in line with ISO27001 certification, as well as GDPR compliance. Like all the leading European cloud provider’s solutions, Enterprise File Storage features an industry-leading price/performance ratio and allows organizations to maintain control of their cloud strategy with predictable pricing and the choice of data location. In addition, because NetApp is an industry standard, Enterprise File Storage frees businesses from any technical lock-in and provides business continuity outside an OVHcloud environment.

Enterprise File Storage is already available in data centers in Roubaix (France) and Frankfurt (Germany). The solution is soon to be deployed in Beauharnois (Canada), and will then be rolled out in further territories.