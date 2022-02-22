OVHcloud US announced a partnership with Liquipedia

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

OVHcloud US announced a partnership with Liquipedia. OVHcloud’s high-performance cloud solutions will help Team Liquid power web, database, testing and development initiatives across the esports encyclopedia, which the international esports organization operates. With more than 700 million unique page views per year globally, the site is the largest esports wiki on the planet – with the entire industry flocking to the site for information related to the top gaming properties.

High-end servers support web and database for the site, while smaller servers drive testing and development for the company’s new properties. The larger Team Liquid organization relies on dedicated OVHcloud bare metal servers as the core to online properties and Liquipedia.

The Liquipedia team will leverage OVHcloud solutions as they introduce new features and platforms into the future. From growing to a multi-server setup for high availability in the event of physical hardware failure to separating web and database to horizontally scale as traffic to the site grows – the possibilities are endless.