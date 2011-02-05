OPTAGE and NanoLock to Enable Nationwide IoT Security in Japan

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

NanoLock Security announces its commercial collaboration with OPTAGE, a Japanese service provider and subsidiary of the Kansai Electric Power Company to power a new nationwide service offering to cyber-protect, update, and manage connected devices across Japan.

The daughter company of KEPCO, a Kansai area electricity company, OPTAGE provides network solutions and data center services to a wide variety of companies, from enterprises to SOHOs. For their new offering, OPTAGE has chosen the solution from Israeli cybersecurity innovator, NanoLock Security as the foundation for their managed service. As a cyber company well-known for its technology that can work with all devices regardless of CPU or operating system, NanoLock brings innovative and patented device-level protection and management to OPTAGE’s new service, providing device monitoring, alerts, and version upgrades, as well as enabling secure over-the-air updates. A new kind of managed cybersecurity service, OPTAGE’s offering will increase the security of IoT and connected devices while also reducing operational costs for device makers, OEMs, utilities, and industrial companies across Japan.

With the IoT security market in Japan targeted to value $1.5 billion (¥170B) by 2025, the industry is in dire need of a service that can protect the rapidly growing infrastructure of connected devices from rising cybersecurity threats. This new service, offered by OPTAGE and founded on NanoLock Security’s powerful security-as-service protection and management solution, is targeting millions of connected devices nationwide in Japan, including smart meters, smart locks, routers, and cameras. Serving device-makers and organizations in Japan, the service offering is predicted to target millions of devices by 2023, providing robust protection to increase security in Japan.

The new service offering from OPTAGE, founded on NanoLock’s solution, will be commercially available for products in Japan in Q1 2021, and pilots with Japanese customers are expected during 2020.