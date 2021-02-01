OPSWAT Announces Expansion of Cybersecurity Training Program to Address Skill Gaps for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Professionals

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

OPSWAT announced their CIP cybersecurity training and certification program, OPSWAT Academy, has enrolled more than 2,500 students and is planning to release additional courses in 2021.

OPSWAT Academy, launched in September 2019, was developed to address the CIP cybersecurity skills shortage through a series of modular, online courses that promote the best practices and practical approaches successfully implemented in the most secure critical infrastructure sectors. Developed for cybersecurity professionals and CIP stakeholders, OPSWAT Academy provides a wide range of free beginner, intermediate and advanced courses designed to reflect the real-world responsibilities and technical proficiencies required of critical infrastructure security professionals.

OPSWAT Academy currently offers 13 course modules on critical infrastructure topics including cybersecurity technologies for file exchange, device protection and managing secure data workflow. Course content is regularly updated to reflect how quickly the cybersecurity landscape is evolving. For more information and to register for free CIP training, visit OPSWAT Cybersecurity Academy.