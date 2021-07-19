OPSWAT Announces Asset Acquisition of Bayshore Networks

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

OPSWAT announced that it has acquired all assets of Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) environments, automation engineers, and plant operators. As part of the acquisition, OPSWAT will integrate Bayshore Networks products and teams, extending OPSWAT’s CIP capabilities to OT/ICS environments.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of cybersecurity and ransomware attacks in the industrial infrastructure industry specifically, from the Colonial Pipeline attack to the Florida water supply attack. This has required an elevated security interest as these types of attacks can have catastrophic outcomes. This asset acquisition will add key capabilities in unidirectional/bidirectional secure data transfer in critical networks, intrusion prevention for industrial devices, secure remote access for OT assets and ultimately help expand OPSWAT’s mission to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to protect critical infrastructure.