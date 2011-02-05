OPPO Selects AWS to Power Enhanced, More Secure Mobile Experience

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

OPPO announced that it has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power enhanced cloud-based services for international users of OPPO’s ColorOS operating system. These services have been certified by ePrivacy, CSA STAR, and ISO (ISO/IEC 27001, 27018, 29151).

With AWS, OPPO can provide smartphone users with secure data storage services through which they can conveniently store photos, videos, contacts, notes, and important data in the cloud. To support this functionality, OPPO leverages AWS global infrastructure in Singapore, France, and India to accelerate the deployment of cloud-based services including Amazon Aurora (a relational database built for the cloud) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). To strengthen OPPO’s compliance and security posture, the company leverages an array of AWS security services, including AWS CloudTrail, AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), AWS Network Firewall, AWS Certificate Manager, and AWS Artifact.

The latest ColorOS 11, which is based on Android 11, helps ensure user security through features including OPPO’s Private System, Private Safe, and Personal Information Protection. Private System allows users to create a separate system account in which apps and data run independently of the original account. With Private Safe, users can keep their important data private by securing the data within an encrypted space behind a password, making the data unavailable to apps that have access to other media. For situations where apps require users to grant access to personal information, OPPO’s Personal Information Protection allows users to send out a blank data form to the app and access the app without disclosing personal information.