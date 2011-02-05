ON-X Groupe announces the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Chain Accelerator

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

ON-X Groupe, an independent French consulting group specializing in advisory and digital integration, announces the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Chain Accelerator, leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency advisory services and co-organizer of the international conference, the Paris Blockchain Week Summit. Truly a digital accelerator, ON-X Groupe assists companies, administrations and communities with their transformational projects.

For over 30 years, ON-X Groupe has been able to anticipate multiple digital transformations by positioning itself in innovative areas such as information system security, the sovereign cloud, smart territories, and virtual reality. Through this strategy of continual growth and innovation, ON-X Groupe announces today the signature of an agreement confirming the acquisition of Chain Accelerator, a major actor in blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2018, Chain Accelerator has become a European reference for blockchain technology in just 2 years, as a result of its training, research and advisory for leading international players in the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. Chain Accelerator is also a co-organizer of the Paris Blockchain Week Summit, one of the largest international conferences in the sector that brings together 2,500 attendees, 120 speakers and 50 sponsors from around the world. ON-X Groupe’s acquisition of Chain Accelerator will allow the company to benefit from the entire ecosystem of start-ups, schools, research centres and specialised teams that Chain Accelerator has trained for its key accounts and institutions. With this acquisition, ON-X Groupe has the ambition to integrate capacities in blockchain and cryptocurrencies into its offering, the usage of which apply to all sectors of activity of its clients.

Louis Polette, founder and Chief Executive Officer of ON-X Groupedeclared: “We are delighted to welcome Chain Accelerator to ON-X Groupe. This acquisition represents a major step in the history of our company, marked by innovation and disruptive technologies. This new expertise will allow us to reinforce our offering, notably in Deeptech, a sector that is essential to perennially accompanying all of our clients in their new challenges. The strong complementarities between ON-X Groupe and Chain Accelerator are a multitude of opportunities to create value for the entirety of our areas of expertise, particularly for Cybersecurity, Cloud, Digital Infrastructures and Services.”

Nicolas Cantu, President of Chain Acceleratoradded: “We are thrilled to join ON-X Groupe and to be able to rely on their expertise. We have demonstrated, with a reduced team, our capacity to work on major global projects and to become an internationally recognized player. With the new resources and talents that ON-XGroupewill provide for us, we will be able to deliver ambitious projects from start to finish and to position ourselves as a European leader in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.”About ON-X GroupeAn independent French consulting group, ON-X Groupe specializes in advisory and digital integration in companies, administrations and communities. Benefitting from 30 years of experience in digital transformation, the firm’s activity is organized in several complementary areas of expertise: Digital Security, Infrastructure and Information Systems, Cloud, Digital Territories and xR(eXtended Reality).

Member of “La French Tech”, notably for its innovative activity in augmented and virtual reality, ON-X Groupe is also labelled as PASSI for competence in cybersecurity and certified as ISO9001:2015 for system quality. The company employs nearly 200 consultants, based in 5 agencies in Paris, Toulouse, Lyon, Montbéliard and Laval. ON-X Groupe’s clients include the most prominent French companies such as Total, Orange, RTE, SNCF, Société Générale, Airbus, Thales, and Schneider-Electric.

Chain Accelerator Co-founded by Nicolas Cantu and Michael Amar, Chain Accelerator is an international accelerator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, based at Station F, the largest start-up campus in the world. Chain Accelerator diffuses blockchain technology and has quickly woven an active and influential ecosystem with leaders in the field, researchers, key accounts, institutions, investors and start-ups. Chain Accelerator is equipped with a unique expertise that aligns recognized technical and marketing experience. Chain Accelerator has worked since its creation in direct collaboration with key open source foundations and companies in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector (including Blockstream, Tezos, Tendermint and Wanchain). This proximity reinforces the expertise and advice given to governments, thought leaders and major corporations (including CNES, EDF and Naxitis) as well as academic chairs (including those of Paris Dauphine and Neoma Business School). Chain Accelerator has notably launched and hosted the Paris Blockchain Week Summit, under the Joint High Patronage of the Minister for the Economy and Finance. This event brought together 2,500 attendees, 70% of which were international and benefited from a wide media coverage around the world. Chain Accelerator also co-organized Brains 2020, supported by the highest standards of normalization.