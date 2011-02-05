OKEx becomes first major exchange to list Shiba Inu’s SHIB token

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

OKEx is pleased to announce the listing of SHIB, the first native crypto asset of the Shiba Inu network. Deposits of SHIB opened over the weekend, and the token can now be traded against USDT on the OKEx spot and perpetual swap markets. Withdrawals opened at 10:00 am UTC on May 10.

SHIB, also known as a "meme coin," has emerged as a top 30 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Dubbed the "Dogecoin killer," SHIB is an ERC-20 token that started as an experiment to create a spontaneous decentralized community. With the goal to ensure a fair distribution of tokens, the founders put away 50% of the total SHIB supply in Uniswap, while the rest were burned in honor of Vitalik Buterin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. SHIB is the first cryptocurrency token to be listed and incentivized on ShibaSwap — the Shiba Inu project’s own decentralized exchange.