Nuvias Launches Frontier, his Channel Programme

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias is announcing a new European programme, exclusively focused on nurturing emerging vendors and new, innovative technology in the cybersecurity and networking segments. The Frontier programme provides a platform tailored to the needs of emerging technology providers, as well as specialist VARs & MSPs looking to deploy new, innovative and disruptive solutions.

The programme, delivered ‘as-a-service’ to vendors, includes a range of bespoke services as well as an integrated VAR/MSP module. Frontier will leverage the Nuvias Digital toolset for what will be mostly a cloud-native audience. Frontier is launching in Germany and the Benelux with specialist sales and pre-sales resources and in the UK via Cloud Distribution, a Nuvias Group company with a specialist track record of engaging with new and emerging technology providers.

Deep Instinct, a cybersecurity innovator who has developed a game-changing, intelligent threat prevention solution based on deep learning, is the first vendor to join Frontier.




