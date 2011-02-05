Nuvias Group Joins the Global Technology Distribution Council

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) – announced today the addition of the Nuvias Group to its membership, furthering its mission to drive channel success and strengthen the value of technology distribution.

Founded in 2015 by Rigby Private Equity, the Nuvias Group is now a $750M company with offices across Europe. The company’s highly skilled and experienced teams – in addition to its well-established relationships with world-class vendors – position the IT distributor to make a unique impact in 2022 and beyond.

“Nuvias Group is a model for what successful technology distribution will look like today and into the future,” said GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. “Their ability to flex and adapt to the changing needs of the channel will also help our organization to better meet the evolving requirements of today’s technology vendors, resellers and solution providers— as the world continues to shapeshift around us every day.”

The Nuvias Group’s focus areas include unified communications, cybersecurity and intelligent networks, with specialised solutions offered via an ecosystem of more than 40 highly skilled vendor partners in 16 European countries.

“We’re dedicated to providing ever-greater value to the IT channel our vendors and customers,” said CEO Simon England, who brings an extensive background in value added distribution, with previous leadership positions at Westcon Group, Azlan and Tech Data. “Joining forces with the GTDC only helps us to further that mission.”

The Nuvias Group has continued its organic and acquisitive growth over the past year, posting double-digit growth and acquiring highly specialized distributors to strengthen its presence and service in the UK, Benelux and the DACH region.