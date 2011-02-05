Nuvias Expands its Cloud Vendor Portfolio with Acronis Partnership

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

As part of its continued expansion in to the Cloud market, Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications Practice of the EMEA high-value distributor, today announced the partnership with Acronis, a global leader in hybrid cloud solutions, to bring its Cyber Backup solutions to the channel.

As the second XaaS vendor to join Nuvias UC’s expanding portfolio of next generation technologies, Acronis is setting the standard for cyber protection through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, enterprise file sync and share solutions with AI-based active protection technology and blockchain-based data authentication.

Acronis’s award-winning Backup Solution (with on-premise, cloud and hybrid options), reliably protects any data source on over twenty platforms - virtual, physical, cloud and mobile, regardless of the size or location of the data.

Nuvias will be offering Acronis’s Cyber Backup Cloud solutions through its EMEA partner network, available to purchase through the Sales Account Management team or directly through HUB – the multi-tiered online webstore which has recently been developed further to allow for subscription billing and automated Acronis licence delivery.