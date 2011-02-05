Nuvias Appointed European Distributor for ColorTokens Cybersecurity Solutions

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

ColorTokens, an innovator in Zero Trust based cyber security solutions, has appointed the Nuvias Group as their EMEA high-value distributor.

In the current environment, where remote work has become the norm, businesses are exposed to significantly increased cyber security risk, as cyber criminals intensify their attacks on the extended network. ColorTokens is spearheading the ‘Enable’ era in security by delivering a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that manages security posture from datacentre to edge, including public clouds. The platform delivers business agility and flexibility by enabling rapid delivery of IT services such as remote access, without compromising security and compliance, while maintaining desired control and governance.

The ColorTokens platform is architected to the NIST-ZTA (Zero Trust Architecture) specifications, securing workloads and endpoints through proactive, policy-based enablement. The ZTA approach is designed to help protect business data and assets by preventing a whole range of data breaches – from phishing attacks, ransomware and zero-day attacks. In addition to protecting enterprise ‘crown jewels’ and offering end point client protection, ColorTokens enables customers to quantify risk. Calculating risk exposure and the related potential cost to business enables unequivocal data points on which the enterprise can prioritize their security decisions.

Nuvias will be distributing ColorTokens solutions in the Benelux, DACH and UK initially, expanding to other countries in a second phase.