Nuvias Adds Deep Instinct to its Cybersecurity Vendor Portfolio

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias is announcing its appointment to distribute Deep Instinct cybersecurity solutions, with initial focus across Benelux, DACH and the UK.

Deep Instinct, the world’s first and only deep learning cybersecurity company, have developed an advanced machine learning methodology based on deep neural network algorithms that are able to identify attacks in just milliseconds.

Deep learning is the latest and most advanced incarnation of artificial intelligence, taking inspiration from the human brain to intuitively learn to understand data, without human intervention. Raw data is processed leading to independent learning and predictive capabilities that can be applied to the challenging cybersecurity landscape.

The estimated global damage from ransomware alone in 2020 was around $20B (https://purplesec.us/resources/cybe...). As cyber criminals get smarter and threats broader and more malicious, it’s crucial for organizations to ramp up their security with smarter and more autonomous solutions.

Today’s threat landscape is made up of multiple types of malware and the usage is accelerating (358% increase from 2019 to 2020 alone). Cybersecurity is fast becoming the #1 concern for end customers, with analyst firm Canalys forecasting Cybersecurity investment to grow by 10% in 2021.

By using cutting edge deep-learning techniques, Deep Instinct is able to predict and prevent both known and unknown threats, across multiple endpoints and OSs. This ensures that attacks are identified and blocked in real time, before any significant damage can be caused (> 99% of threats blocked). This performance is underwritten by insurance policies with a pay-out 3x higher than other cybersecurity vendors in the event of a breach.

According to Forrester research the solution also offers the highest ROI in the industry.