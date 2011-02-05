Nutanix Attains Champion Status in 2019 Canalys EMEA Channel Leadership Matrix

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Nutanix announced it has achieved Champion status in the 2019 Canalys EMEA Channel Leadership Matrix and is the highest-ranked hyperconverged infrastructure company in channel management throughout EMEA, according to the study.

The Leadership Matrix is based on 12 months of channel feedback in the Vendor Benchmark along with a Canalys expert analyst assessment of vendor performance, strategy, investments, execution and planned initiatives. To achieve Champion status, Nutanix had to be ranked among the highest partner scores with the strongest year-over-year growth in those areas.

Nutanix’s Champion status reflects the company’s commitment to drive simplicity and ease of doing business within the channel charter and prioritize investments that increase partner profitability. Channel partners value Nutanix’s commitment to selling primarily through channel partners and specifically ranked Nutanix among the top two in the following areas according to the December Canalys report:

• Highest ranked quality of technical support to the channel

• Highest ranked marketing activities and lead generation

• Highest ranked on generating growth through services and support

• Ranked #2 in product availability and supply

• Ranked #2 in ease of doing business

This news comes on the heels of impressive momentum Nutanix has seen over the last year, including new and enhanced incentive and rebate programs, additional investments in channel support and management staff, a new distributor program, new marketing and lead generation campaigns and increased technical training and certification programs for partners.

Additionally, channel partners have welcomed Nutanix’s joint go-to-market and demand generation collaborations with HCI partners including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Fujitsu, and Lenovo that enable increased choice for customers seeking hybrid cloud solutions that fit their unique needs.