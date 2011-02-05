Nutanix Appoints Arrow Electronics As Authorized Training Provider

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arrow Electronics announced that it has been appointed as official Nutanix Authorized Training Center Provider (Nutanix ATP) for selected European countries including Belgium, Luxembourg, the Nordics, Spain as well as the Netherlands and France.

As a Nutanix ATP, Arrow will offer core technical courses and administration courses, in particular regarding enterprise cloud solutions and enterprise cloud administration, as well as advanced administration and performance management. As part of its Nutanix University curriculum Nutanix also offers additional online training.

Customers will be able to obtain several Nutanix certifications such as Nutanix Certified Professional (NCP) and Nutanix Certified Advanced Professional (NCAP).

For the past two decades Arrow’s education business group has been an official training provider for many leading IT vendors, and the company offers a variety of advanced learning technologies such as Arrow Virtual Classroom.