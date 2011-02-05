Nozomi Networks and ElevenPaths Partner to Deliver Advanced IT and OT Security Services Worldwide

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

ElevenPaths, Telefonica Cybersecurity Unit, an Intelligent MSSP/MDR provider, and Nozomi Networks Inc., a leader in OT and IoT security today announced they have partnered to address growing demand for managed security services and solutions designed to holistically address IT and OT cybersecurity requirements. ElevenPaths will offer Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for OT cyber resiliency and real-time operational visibility to customers worldwide.

Valued for superior operational visibility, advanced ICS threat detection and strength across global deployments, Nozomi Networks solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1,400 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Now in its sixth technology generation, Nozomi Networks solutions span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

ElevenPaths combines the freshness and energy of a start-up with the knowledge, power and strength of a global Telco to provide innovative solutions spanning prevention, detection and response to daily threats in our digital world. Their comprehensive security approach leverages the services and technology that have gained ElevenPaths recognition as a security solution thought leader. In-house innovations are combined with strategic partnerships to deliver a complete managed information security offering. This allows customers to achieve business-critical security objectives while keeping operating costs predictable and helping busy IT teams stay ahead of security issues. ElevenPaths will share their exceptional cybersecurity expertise with critical infrastructure. Its managed services leadership has been recognized for five years in a row in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services due to ElevenPaths’ ability to execute and its completeness of vision.