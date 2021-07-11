Nozomi Networks Launches ADVantage Partner Program

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Nozomi Networks Inc. announced it has enhanced its channel program to fully mobilize its global network of partners for aggressive growth and success. The new Nozomi Networks ADVantage partner program rewards top partners that commit to building successful business with Nozomi Networks with unparalleled margins, go-to-market tools and programs, and certifications.

In addition to supporting high performing partners with generous profit margins, Nozomi Networks’ new ADVantage partner program includes increased presales support, streamlined processes for deal registration and protection, advanced training and certification, and partner-exclusive demo accounts of Nozomi Networks’ flagship SaaS product Vantage™. Nozomi Networks responded early with AI-powered network visibility and security solutions that integrate and work across IT, OT, edge, and cloud environments. Vantage, and subscription pricing options across the company’s entire product portfolio, make it possible for partners to leverage cloud-based industrial cybersecurity for their customers that enables them to scale quickly while minimizing complexity and cost.