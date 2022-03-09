Nozomi Networks Labs Report: Ransomware Gangs and Supply Chain Vulnerabilities Highlight Risks as Law Enforcement Fights Back

March 2022 by Nozomi Networks Labs

While vulnerability disclosures increased 21% in the second half of 2021 and increasingly sophisticated criminal attacks made regular news, organizations are fighting back with targeted remediation efforts

A new OT/IoT security trends report from Nozomi Networks Labs finds that while ransomware and Ransomware as a Service (RaaS) attacks continued to dominate cybercriminal activity in the second half of 2021, there was a slight uptick in state-sponsored actions as global tensions rise.

Critical infrastructure such as healthcare, transportation and food production are increasingly seen as highly vulnerable and lucrative targets based on their ability to disrupt society. More than 651 vulnerabilities were reported from July through December—a 21-percent increase over the previous six months. Supply chain vulnerabilities continue to offer the greatest opportunity to quickly spread damage across a wide range of products, service providers or end users.

For the first time since Nozomi Networks began publishing the bi-annual report, there are early signs that defenders are maturing their strategies for security and resilience and may be starting to gain an upper hand. In the second half of the year, international law enforcement agencies combined efforts to take down ransomware gangs, seize bitcoin bounties and make criminal arrests. And, in spite of predictions that the Apache Log4j vulnerability would be the most widely exploited security breach ever, the attacks have not seen the catastrophic loss that was predicted.

Nozomi Networks’ “OT/IoT Security Report” provides security professionals with the latest insights needed to re-evaluate risk models and security initiatives, along with actionable recommendations for securing critical infrastructure. This latest report includes:

An overview of the threat landscape, such as:

• Notable ransomware updates

• An assessment of supply chain attacks in the second half of 2021 and

• The state of Access Brokers Markets

The latest statics on ICS-CERT vulnerabilities - with a deeper dive into exploitation trends

Remediation strategies to help ensure organizations stay ahead of emerging threats