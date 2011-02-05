November 26th in Toulouse (France) - Cybersecurity Business Convention (CBC)

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cybersecurity Business Convention (CBC), the business exhibition for digital security and data protection solutions dedicated to SMEs and mid-cap companies, returns for a 2nd edition, on Thursday, November 26th in Toulouse (France).

This year again, Global Security Mag is proud to be one of the CBC’s partners next to ANSSI, BoostAeroSpace, EasyMile, LAAS-CNRS, La Lettre M, AD’OCC, among others.

The exhibitors are software integrators, software publishers, Digital Service Companies, insurers, institutional players and public operators but also law firms. The visitors are decision makers and experts – CTO, CISO, DPO – from all sectors of activity.

Programme: In addition to an exhibition hall, expert workshops and demos, the CBC runs a programme of sectoral conferences. The 2 major topics in 2020: Health & eHealth and manufacturing & industrial security

Among the speakers:

• Dr. Didier Mennecier, CTO at « Service de Santé des Armées »

• Jean-Louis Fraysse, Co-founder of BOTdesign & member of the « Conseil du Numérique en Santé »

• Mr. Pierre Desmarais, lawyer & IT Analyst at « cabinet Desmarais Avocats »

• Caroline de Rubiana, Cybersecurity officer, AD’OCC

• Baptiste Robert, Hacker, cybersecurity researcher

• Alexandre Hamez, Technical Lead, EasyMile

• Rémy Daudigny, Digital security delegate for the Occitanie region, ANSSI

• Romain Bottan, CISO and AirCyber director, BoostAeroSpace

Information and subscription:

• Want to exhibit? It’s right here: https://cbc-convention.com/inscript...

• Get your free pass to the CBC right here: https://cbc-convention.com/inscript...