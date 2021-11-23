November 23rd 2021, Toulouse (France): CBC - The Cybersecurity Business Convention

CBC - The Cybersecurity Business Convention, a multifaceted event to present digital security and data protection solutions for SMEs and MidCaps. For its 3rd edition, the event will take place on November 23rd 2021, in Toulouse (France).

Toulouse is a hub for the sector with a large industrial ecosystem with the presence of big players from both sides.

Among our faithfull partners in 2021, we have ANSSI, BoostAeroSpace, Gendarmerie Nationale, CESIN, Global Security Mag, La Mêlée Numérique...

During CBC, experts (DSI, RSSI, DPO,...) and decisions makers will meet companies from 4 fields:

● conception & analysis : Software publishers, audit and consulting companies, …

● operational security & incident management : Distributors, Digital Service Companies, Software integrators,...

● services : insurances, law firms, training,...

● institutional players and public operators : operational and financial aid, Clusters, networks,...

The programme:

In addition to the exhibition, workshops and demos will be held as well as a recruitment and training area.

Informations:

● To become an exhibitor, you can contact Guillaume Costard, guillaume.costard@ladepeche.fr / +33 6 07 73 36 39

● To register as visitor: registration form will be online soon, check out on : https://cbc-convention.com

● Follow us on : LinkedIn & Twitter