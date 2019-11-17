November 17-19 - the fifth edition of European Cyber Week.

All Europe’s key players in cybersecurity and cyber defence will be in Rennes, Bretagne, for a series of some fifteen events to be held from November 17-19 during the fifth edition of European Cyber Week.

The fifth edition of European Cyber Week will take place from November 17-19, 2020 in Rennes, Bretagne, at the Couvent des Jacobins conference centre. The event is European in scope, organised by the ’Pôle d’Excellence Cyber’ and its partners, with the support of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, the Bretagne Regional Council, and Rennes Métropole Council.

Catering for companies, research laboratories, institutions, and students from across France and the rest of Europe, the event features a mix of scientific and technical lectures, business meetings, and top-level European speakers. With 70% more delegates and twice as many partners as in the previous year, delegations from a total of 14 countries, and a satisfaction score of 85% – reflecting the outstanding level of talks and speakers at the event – the fourth edition of European Cyber Week in 2019 marked a major step change.

At the heart of an ecosystem unlike any other in Europe, the 2020 edition builds on this dynamic and its core pillars: research and innovation, training and recruitment, industrial development, and the structuring of the cyber industry, and will bring together companies ranging from multinationals and MSEs to SMEs and startups, local authorities, research labs, institutions, students, and professionals. The aim is to showcase regional, national, and international initiatives; the European dimension will be very much in evidence throughout the three-day event, in particular thanks to ECSO, the European Cyber Security Organisation. European Cyber Week is thus continuing to develop its role as a foundational, go-to event in the strategic areas of cyber defence, cybersecurity, and AI – as well as being a high-quality networking hub that’s both friendly and effective for delegates, engineers, opinion leaders, and industrial partners.

27th C&ESAR Conference: Organised by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces since 1997, the C&ESAR conference is an annual scientific symposium dedicated to cybersecurity. It brings together stakeholders from government, industry, and higher education in a cross-disciplinary environment, as scientists and industrial players explore how research and development can engage with operational realities, and users study and anticipate advances in technology. The 27th edition will focus on deceptive security. (17 & 18 November)

European Cyber Women: The digital and cyber fields are likely to be cruelly lacking in human resources in the coming years. This is a source of concern – as is the fact that fewer and fewer women are training for these areas. In response, the organisers of European Cyber Week (of both sexes) have decided to stage a special day devoted to what is now a strategic issue, both for France in particular and for Europe as a whole. Join us as we look at what collective strategies can be implemented to produce tangible results in terms of the inclusion and career progress of women in cybersecurity. (17 November)

European Interdisciplinary Cybersecurity Conference (EICC): The European Interdisciplinary Cybersecurity Conference is a forum for the exchange of information on cybersecurity and its many aspects between academics and practitioners in Europe. EICC 2020 encourages dialogue between computer scientists and researchers in all other fields related to cybersecurity, such as behavioural sciences, sociology, criminology, forensics, and law. (Workshop on 17 November, followed by the conference itself on 18-19 November)

Research and innovation: ‘Cyber crises and pandemics: safeguard digital sovereignty by stopping the spread of viruses’. What priorities should be set for research and innovation programmes so as to prevent a ‘cyber pandemic’ and preserve sovereignty in the midst of a crisis? Experts from public bodies and private-sector organisations will be presenting their ideas and research into the issue during this day. Research centres, universities and graduate schools, manufacturers and service companies, local authorities, government ministers, and European Commission representatives will be meeting to help build the sovereign chain of digital resilience. Topics include research into new forms of connectivity, cloud security, data protection, industrial security, and security governance. (17 November)

AI & Cyber Challenge: The second edition of the Challenge, set up by French defence procurement agency DGA, combines AI and cybersecurity, in partnership with Diateam and Airbus Cybersecurity. This year, participants will have to demonstrate their program’s superiority in imitating human behaviours and traditional office automation activities. The Challenge is open to teams from universities, schools, companies, and non-profit associations. (17 November)

Investor Day / Startup pitches: European investors, computer security specialists, and entrepreneurs will be meeting up during this day, which aims to showcase innovative startups working in cyber defence, cybersecurity, and AI, in partnership with ECSO (European Cyber Security Organisation), Sopra Steria, and Destination Rennes Business Services. (18 November)

CAID – Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Defence: The second edition of this new scientific conference, organised by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, will be looking at the issues surrounding the application of AI to matters of defence. (18 & 19 November)

Implementing post-quantum cryptography: Organised by DGA, IRMAR, and IRISA, with the support of the ’Pôle d’excellence cyber’ and French research institutions CNRS and INRIA, these two days focusing on ‘issues, state of play, and implementation’ will facilitate discussions arising from institutional presentations that seek to determine both academic needs (introducing new cryptography’s emerging paradigms) and industrial needs (mapping existing solutions). (18 November)

C CUBE Project: The Cybersecurity Skills Centre (Centre de Compétences en Cybersécurité, C CUBE) is a project sponsored by Bretagne Regional Council, Rennes higher education establishments (CentraleSupélec, ENS Rennes, ENSAI, IMT Atlantique, INSA Rennes, IEP, and Rennes 1 and Rennes 2 Universities) and major research organisations CNRS and Inria. There will be a detailed half-day presentation of C CUBE’s aims, structure, and resources on Wednesday 18 November. There will also be presentations of security research conducted by a number of its partners in the fields of computer science, electronics, and mathematics. (18 November)

European CTF Challenge for Students: This fifth edition of the Capture The Flag (CTF) challenge is being supported by Bretagne Regional Council, Diateam, Thales, and Airbus Cybersecurity. Open to European students specialising in cyber defence and cybersecurity, the event will be bringing the best talents together in Rennes for the final. (18 November)

Promoting smart, cyber-secure cities: As digitalised cities become smarter, they also become increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks. This in turn makes it increasingly important to understand why cities have become targets for hackers. What type of attacks can be expected? What are the related areas of liability? How can ‘Cybersecurity by Design’ be implemented for smart cities? Organised by Rennes Métropole in partnership with the French security industry’s Strategy Committee (CSF), this half-day event will feature talks addressing the challenges faced by the smart cities of today – and tomorrow. The morning will begin with a review of cyberattacks on smart cities in France and elsewhere, presented by Gérôme Billois from consultancy firm Wavestone. Cécile Doutriaux, a barrister, will then explain the legal concerns for smart cities and their potential liability exposure. This introductory session will be followed by two roundtable debates featuring a range of stakeholders from urban districts, local authorities, and city infrastructure operators, alongside cybersecurity industry professionals. Discussion will focus on the issues facing smart cities and how digital transformation can be reconciled with cybersecurity. Participants include Laurent Denizot, Jean-Noël de Galzain, William Lecat, and François Bodin. (18 November).

’Pôle d’Excellence Cyber’ session: The ’Pôle d’Excellence Cyber’, which organises European Cyber Week, has arranged a special information session at the event for the benefit of all attendees. The ‘Pôle d’Excellence Cyber’ will be presenting its work to nurture teamwork, coordination, and decompartmentalisation as it addresses three key challenges: developing training, structuring the sector, and supporting innovation in trusted products and services. (18 November)

Maritime and port cybersecurity: this day’s proceedings will review the consequences of the enhanced cybersecurity policy launched by France’s inter-ministry committee for the sea at the end of 2018. Topics include: implementation of cybersecurity strategy and governance commensurate with this complex, multi-stakeholder environment; the setting up of France’s National Maritime Cybersecurity Coordination Centre; maritime and port operator feedback and expectations. (18 November)

Cybersecurity and health: Co-organised by EHESP Rennes School of Public Health, Biotech Santé Bretagne, and AGBM, this event will look at cybersecurity for medical devices and connected objects for healthcare. The conference will bring together key players in the field, including graduate schools, universities, healthcare institutions, government agencies, professional bodies, and industrial firms, reviewing the state of play in scientific, technical, organisational, and economic terms and offering a cross-cutting view of experiences in France and across Europe. (19 November)

Recruitment Forum: Several hundred candidates will be taking part in the fourth edition of this forum, offering them the opportunity to meet several dozen companies recruiting budding cybersecurity talent. (17 & 18 November)

European Cyber Week’s partners will be among those taking part in a programme featuring institutional and inter-governmental topics, industrial workshops, business meetings, B2B appointments, and student visits, in the exhibition area. (17-19 November)

Last but by no means least, there’s the second edition of the European Cyber Week Book Award – as well as plenty of other special events on site from November 17-19!

