Nouvel article

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Suprema has appointed Bob McKee as new President of Suprema America.

McKee brings over 45 years of experience in the electronic physical security sector to this new role and will be responsible for leading Suprema’s North America business and its operations in the US. Prior to joining Suprema, McKee has held key executive positions with major and global security companies including Cardkey Systems, Paxton Access, Hanwha Techwin (formerly Samsung Techwin), Pelco and Princeton Identity. He also served multiple terms on the board of directors for SIA (Security Industry Association).

Suprema is confident that McKee’s extensive experience will help position Suprema as a major player in access control in North America with its strong offerings. Suprema America has been steadily growing since its establishment in 2019 with BioStar 2 access control platform, facial recognition, fingerprint readers, RFID readers and mobile solutions.