Nouvel article

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Prove to Add UnifyID’s Mobile Behavioral Biometrics and Push Authentication Technologies to Offer Companies a Modern Multi-Factor Authentication Platform as Businesses Seek to Reduce Reliance on One-Time Passcodes and Passwords Prove announced today it will acquire UnifyID, a market leader in mobile-based passive authentication and behavioral biometrics. UnifyID is backed by leading investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and Stanford University’s StartX.

Approving legitimate transactions while thwarting fraud is the goal of authentication technologies. Static and cumbersome techniques impede revenue while driving operating expenses and customer frustration. With UnifyID, Prove customers will benefit from revolutionary, award-winning modern authentication technology and the addition of the industry’s brightest AI/ML talent.

“Businesses from tier 1 banks to fast-growing tech companies are asking us to help them reduce their reliance on one-time passcodes and passwords by adding modern authenticators that remove the human element,” said Rodger Desai, CEO of Prove. “UnifyID’s technology harnesses powerful behavioral and biometric signals from mobile phones which, coupled with Prove’s solutions, can enable a frictionless authentication experience that is simultaneously secure and convenient. Businesses don’t need to compromise between the two anymore.”

In addition to addressing risk and fraud use cases, UnifyID’s mobile behavioral biometrics technology is the only solution on the market that can definitively authenticate a person with a 1:1 match using a person’s behavior and movement. UnifyID’s solutions will enable Prove’s customers to:

Evolve current two-factor and multi-factor authentication (MFA/2FA) strategies

Reduce reliance on one-time passcodes (OTPs)

Enable passwordless login experiences

Enhance contact center and chat interactions

Thwart promotions fraud

Comply with the EU’s PSD2 and SCA mandates

Prove’s rapid growth in global technology and e-commerce industries will be accelerated by UnifyID’s technology, which does not rely on third-party data from mobile network operators or other data vendors.

The acquisition will allow Prove’s customers, including 9 of the top 10 U.S. issuing banks, to choose from modern authentication techniques, including enhanced push authentication with private and secure location intelligence as well as passive, dynamic mobile behavioral biometrics based on people’s unique gait and motion signatures.

The acquisition is expected to close in early June.