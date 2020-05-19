David Emm, Kaspersky comments on how best to keep your personal details and privacy protected
May 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky
Following the news that Tinder has recorded its highest ever swipe rate during lockdown, it’s clear that COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on the way people use dating apps.
However, with these dating apps, comes the added security risk to consumers, and masses of personal data is being exchanged in the quest for love.
David Emm, Principal security researcher at Kaspersky comments on how best to keep your personal details and privacy protected:
“It’s no surprise that people are turning to online sites and apps for find love in lockdown – but those doing so must stay vigilant. With our research showing that a fifth of daters have been scammed for money by someone they met on a dating site, we urge those looking for love online to do so safely and practise strong security hygiene. This includes protecting devices, applying device and app updates and restricting the data they share on social networks. Otherwise, people could find themselves throwing away their long-term data security in the short-term pursuit of love.”
