Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

David Emm, Kaspersky comments on how best to keep your personal details and privacy protected

May 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

Following the news that Tinder has recorded its highest ever swipe rate during lockdown, it’s clear that COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on the way people use dating apps.

However, with these dating apps, comes the added security risk to consumers, and masses of personal data is being exchanged in the quest for love.

David Emm, Principal security researcher at Kaspersky comments on how best to keep your personal details and privacy protected:

“It’s no surprise that people are turning to online sites and apps for find love in lockdown – but those doing so must stay vigilant. With our research showing that a fifth of daters have been scammed for money by someone they met on a dating site, we urge those looking for love online to do so safely and practise strong security hygiene. This includes protecting devices, applying device and app updates and restricting the data they share on social networks. Otherwise, people could find themselves throwing away their long-term data security in the short-term pursuit of love.”




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 