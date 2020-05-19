David Emm, Kaspersky comments on how best to keep your personal details and privacy protected

May 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

Following the news that Tinder has recorded its highest ever swipe rate during lockdown, it’s clear that COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on the way people use dating apps. However, with these dating apps, comes the added security risk to consumers, and masses of personal data is being exchanged in the quest for love. David Emm, Principal security researcher at Kaspersky comments on how best to keep your personal details and privacy protected: