Vigil@nce - yubikey-val: two vulnerabilities
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of yubikey-val.
