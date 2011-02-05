NormCyber launches Cyber Readiness Tool

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber announced the launch of its Cyber Readiness Tool to help businesses understand the effectiveness of their cyber security efforts, in a single metric. The survey tool, which takes just five minutes to complete, returns an individual Cyber Readiness Score along with actionable advice on the steps businesses can take to strengthen their cyber defences.

The Cyber Readiness Score follows the proven methodology of norm.’s smartbloc. managed service offering, which provides mid-sized organisations with a single, real-time metric of cyber resilience after comprehensively examining their people, process and technology controls.

Now, in just seven questions, any organisation – on any level of cyber maturity – can get a snapshot of their cyber security posture, and use it as a baseline or benchmark for future improvements. To help with this, a 10-page complimentary Cyber Readiness Report provides detailed advice and personalised recommendations from experts at norm. on the steps organisations can take to shore up their security against the rising tide of cyber threats.