Nokia ranked as number one in 5G patents

April 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

In its study on Standard Essential Patents (published April 2021), independent analyst firm PA Consulting concluded that Nokia is number one for ownership of granted patents that the researchers found essential to 5G standards.

This is the second time Nokia’s leadership in 5G Standard Essential Patents has been confirmed by PA Consulting’s research. Nokia was ranked as number one in their previous study published in 2019. The analyst firm conducted their own technical analysis of the 5G patent landscape, investigating whether the patents are truly essential to the 5G standard, instead of relying on patent holders’ own raw declaration numbers.

Nokia’s industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €130 billion invested in R&D since 2000 and is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 3,500 patent families declared essential to 5G.

Nokia contributes its inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in R&D.