Nokia builds 5G standalone network extension for Estonian Cyber Range

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Nokia has announced its private wireless Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) 5G standalone solution has been selected by the Estonian company Thinnect OÜ to enhance the Estonian Cyber Range’s Industry 4.0 capabilities. This is part of the cyber defence project initiated by the Estonian Ministry of Defence on threats related to emerging technologies.

With the evolution to Industry 4.0, industrial sectors are increasingly relying on digital systems to run their operations, exposing them to new cyber-attacks. To better protect networks and data, as well as national critical infrastructure, military agencies around the globe are investing in cybersecurity training.

These training centers feature the latest technologies that will power Industry 4.0 transformation, of which 5G networks and devices will play a foundational role. Offered as a service, the Nokia DAC will allow Thinnect to implement a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless network using 5G to support ultra-low latency and real-time applications. The network will support both physical and virtual simulations of cyber attacks and will be used to develop tools to protect critical infrastructure systems.

The critical infrastructure component for the Estonian Cyber Range will be operated by Foundation CR14 and delivered by Thinnect, University of Tartu, Cybexer Technologies, the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence and Elisa Estonia. The research is funded by the Estonian Research Council through the RITA program.

Jurgo Preden, CEO Thinnect, said: “Using the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud we can create and manage a secure cellular network to support the new training facility. Adding a 5G component to the Cyber Range, the Estonian Ministry of Defence will be able to take advantage of the latest capabilities to be better prepared for cyber threats.

Andri Rebane, Director of Cyber Policy Department at the Estonian Ministry of Defence, said: Not only does the 5G extension to the Cyber Range enable to provide improved cyber defence exercises, but it also offers better research and development facility to keep up with the increasing need for secure innovative solutions for defence purposes.

5G technologies will be adopted by military both in private as well as in public settings and this gives us an opportunity to develop new solutions that will improve our decision-making process. To test, validate and experiment with these solutions, a dedicated 5G network is needed where things can be broken during the development process to make sure the solutions are secure and can be trusted.

Stephan Litjens, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services, said: “Nokia is committed to using 4G and 5G private wireless technologies to support the development of secure critical infrastructure that will allow experts to establish security best practices and capabilities. We are pleased to leverage the Nokia DAC and Nokia Industrial user equipment for this important program in Estonia.”

Toomas Polli, CTO of Elisa Eesti AS said: The importance of cybersecurity is growing day by day and has become the most important aspect of mobile operators’ daily routine to secure our customers and services. Elisa is pleased to be one of the partners to enhance the level of cybersecurity for society.

With more than 290 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which over 40 incorporate 5G, Nokia has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 1,500 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet.