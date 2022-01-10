Nixu’s Managed Identity and Access Management service enables a national authentication service for Finland

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

A national digital authentication service is being built in Finland to ease the login to digital services. The new national authentication service will be launched for consumers at the end of 2022. The solution utilizes the Managed Identity and Access Management (MIAM) service provided by Nixu.

To promote the national initiative, Nixu, together with Yleisradio, Alma Media and Digital Living International, established Finland’s Authentication Cooperative (Suomen Tunnistautumisosuuskunta). Originally, the project was known as SisuID. The new digital authentication service will provide commercial global authentication services with a national cost-effective alternative that respects customer relationship and privacy. With the cooperative model, the service can be developed in cooperation with companies across industries and market needs. In the future, companies will be able to offer their customers more personalized solutions in a cost-effective manner with the new authentication service, and users will be able to log in easily and securely to digital services.

"The goal of the new cooperative is to function as an enabler of digital services. The aim is to be able to offer affordable alternatives, also in the long term, by lowering service fees when the number of users increases and development and operating costs have been covered," says Liisa Lundström, CEO of the Finland’s Authentication Cooperative.

For Nixu, the collaboration means, among other things, an agreement on the level of a few million euros for the next three years in which Nixu is responsible for the technical development and maintenance of the authentication service. Nixu provides the project with its MIAM service, which is a turnkey solution that meets the business requirements of the digital identity of organizations. It provides comprehensive privacy and security and, thanks to its flexibility, is highly scalable to meet the requirements of various authentication solutions. Nixu takes care of the service maintenance, continuous optimization and development. The development of the service is based on the principle of open source and standards, which enables extensive cooperation and a basis for the use of the service.