Nixu’s CEO will change
February 2022 by Marc Jacob
The Nixu Board of Directors and CEO Petri Kairinen have agreed together that Nixu’s CEO will change for the next growth phase. Kairinen has resigned today to join another company. Nixu’s Board of Directors has already started last year the search for a successor in order to appoint a new CEO for Nixu.
Petri Kairinen has been Nixu’s CEO since 2014. He will continue as Nixu’s CEO for the time being and will be available to serve Nixu until June 2022.
