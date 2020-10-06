Nimbus Achieves Success with Cloud Backup Powered by Asigra

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Asigra Inc., a specialize in backup and recovery software that delivers comprehensive repository cyber protection and Malaysia-based Nimbus Cloud Services, a provider of public and private cloud services, data protection, IT security, etc., announced the successful deployment of Asigra-powered cloud backup services throughout Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

Nimbus is a next generation cloud services provider, anchored by a complete Cloud Management Platform to ease transition to the Cloud. Nimbus’ experienced global team, award-winning technology and bespoke infrastructure presents a platform for migration to the cloud in the shortest time-frame possible. Asigra Cloud Backup software underpins the company’s backup services infrastructure, allowing the company to deliver highly compliant, cybersecurity-enabled data protection software at highly competitive rates.

According to data and analytics firm GlobalData, cloud computing and storage will be two of the five top IT growth areas in Malaysia and surrounding areas through 2023. This is supported by government initiatives to provide a Mandatory Standard for Access Pricing (MSAP) — paving the way for affordable high-speed Internet and mature telecommunications.

Nimbus Cloud Services provides regional organizations with private and hybrid cloud-based data protection services, using integrated cybersecurity to secure backup data against cyberattacks and protect against compliance violations. The platform includes the only zero-day Attack-Loop™ preventative technology using bi-directional malware detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for a full defensive suite against advanced ransomware and other cyber-attacks on backup repositories. The technology behind this powerful backup platform contains embedded malware engines in the backup and recovery streams for virus identification, quarantine and notification of administrators.