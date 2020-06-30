Nexthink to announce Nexthink Experience

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Nexthink to announce Nexthink Experience, the cloud-native solution for managing digital employee experience. It enables any organization to shift from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization.

Many IT teams are trapped in a vicious cycle: pressed to keep innovating, then struggling to address the employee problems that result. Today’s winners have broken this cycle by taking a new approach. Employee-centric, not system-centric. Driven by measurement, not guesswork. Powered by automation, not manual effort.

Nexthink Experience enables this new approach. It combines real-time analytics, employee feedback and automated remediation, empowering IT teams to continuously improve employees’ digital experiences. And it’s super-charged by the cloud for faster time to value and rapid innovation cycles.

At the heart of this is Experience Optimization, a groundbreaking set of capabilities that provides clear, prioritized guidance on how to improve experience. For the first time, you can see what issues to address first, identify the likely causes and remediate problems quickly. Proactive improvement means fewer incidents, smoother technology rollouts and more productive and satisfied employees.