Next generation access control for gated communities

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

BioSec’s GateKeeper solution is based on one of the most advanced biometric modalities, palm vein recognition. The technology measures the vein structure within the hand, which is unique for everyone – even identical twins have different vein templates. In addition, it is not visible to the naked eye, thus it cannot be copied, stolen or reproduced

. By using GateKeeper, the residents of gated communities can say good-bye to access cards, passcodes and other identifiers, as they only need their hands for authentication, which takes only a second. Although people often think that high security comes with inconveniences, this is definitely not the case with BioSec solutions. “We know that security is highly important, but so is convenience, so we did not want to ask our customers to choose only one.” said BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák.

GateKeeper has already proven its benefits at a wide range of markets, including the sports sector. The company’s biometric access control system provides seamless access to a 23 500 seat stadium since 2014 with more than 100 000 registered users at the heart of Europe. Even gated communities mean far fewer people and different challenges but as the company says “security is essential wherever you are and whatever you do”. The good news is that GateKeeper can be easily integrated into existing residential and visitor management systems, bringing the benefits of palm vein recognition anywhere.