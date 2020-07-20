Nexans launches iGigaSwitch 10xx family with latest PoE++ standard

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Nexans Data Network Solutions EMEA announced the availability of Nexans iGigaSwitch 10xx family that can power end devices with the latest PoE++ standard. The switch has up to 10 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet copper and fibre-optic ports in different combinations.

With Power over Ethernet, it is possible to transmit data as well as power via an eight-wire network cable. There are plenty of environments where PoE, PoE+ or PoE++ technologies are used to power connected devices: public facilities and cities, highways and tunnels, airports and railways, campuses and many others. Typical applications are wireless LAN access points, IP cameras and Voice over IP phones.

Nexans industrial switches are compact, robust and built according to relevant industrial standards. Military grade components ensure high reliability and a long lifespan in even the harshest environments and an operating temperature range from -40 ... +85°C.

To power different network devices, iGigaSwitch 10xx family has up to 8x PoE+ or 6x PoE++ ports (different options are available) in accordance with the latest IEEE 802.3at and 802.3bt Type 4 standards. Additionally, the preinstalled I/O module of iGigaSwitch 10xx family has two potential-free function inputs and two programmable alarm contacts for fast, simple and low-cost integration of additional non-Ethernet devices.