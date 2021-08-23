Nexans Telecom & Data Opens New Office in Saudi Arabia
August 2021 by Marc Jacob
Nexans Telecom & Data division announced the opening of its office at Al Muruj in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In addition to Nexans Middle East hub in Dubai, this move increases Nexans presence in the Middle East, while bringing it closer to its customers and channel partners. The expansion, a natural evolution of Nexans growth strategy, will enable it to provide better, more tailored services to clients in Saudi Arabia and wider region, which includes its latest fiber and copper structured cabling solutions, data center solutions and Fibre To The Office (FTTO) concept.
While there is increasing demand for flexible and scalable networking solutions inside commercial office buildings, Healthcare and Airport infrastructures, but also data centers, now enterprises are also looking at future sustainability and carbon footprint. Nexans will continue looking for opportunities for further growth in the Middle East region, while strengthening its position as a reliable partner for LAN & Data Center projects throughout the region.
