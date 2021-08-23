Nexans Telecom & Data Opens New Office in Saudi Arabia

Nexans Telecom & Data division announced the opening of its office at Al Muruj in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In addition to Nexans Middle East hub in Dubai, this move increases Nexans presence in the Middle East, while bringing it closer to its customers and channel partners. The expansion, a natural evolution of Nexans growth strategy, will enable it to provide better, more tailored services to clients in Saudi Arabia and wider region, which includes its latest fiber and copper structured cabling solutions, data center solutions and Fibre To The Office (FTTO) concept.