New version of JMP and JMP Pro delivers more efficient analytics

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

From developing an ultra-lightweight and ultra-flexible solar film that helps more buildings become fully energy-neutral to communicating scientific evidence to juries in environmental crime trials, JMP® statistical discovery software is helping engineers, scientists and other data analysts make life-changing impacts efficiently. With JMP Pro 16, the advanced analytics version of JMP, data scientists have more predictive methods to build and identify better statistical models. Both JMP 16 and JMP Pro 16 are launched today, after first being unveiled at the Discovery Summit Europe online analytics conference.

Taking inspiration from a traditional alarm circuit board, Torsten Weber, Process Integration Engineer at Heliatek, used JMP scripting to build a custom dashboard for the Heliatek fab that quickly alerts operators about out-of-control processes. "JMP is a really attractive and easy-to-use software that also has interesting features like DOE [design of experiments] and all the other statistical analyses I might need. To have this tool – and also to be able to code in this tool – is great," Weber said.

Efficiency and transparency in communicating results are essential for Court Sandau of Chemistry Matters, a consultancy of forensic chemists who help hold arsonists and polluters to account. "I have to be transparent about how I came to my conclusions by communicating visually – which is why I get my clients involved with JMP: to be able to load my data into the software, click and show them where it is and how [we arrived at our] interpretation. That’s the power of visualization: communicating the data, learning from it and allowing our clients to see where the data comes from," Sandau said.

JMP® 16 highlights

• Control chart warnings in JMP Live to monitor production and triage problems with processes.

• Action Recording and Enhanced Log to capture analytic activities performed in an interactive session and create a repeatable workflow.

• Enhancements to the drag-and-drop Graph Builder, including an easy run chart, a cumulative sum statistic and more line labeling options.

• Sample Size Explorer to support interactive exploration of power, sample size and margin of error in design of experiments. JMP® Pro 16 highlights

• Model Screening to find the best model to explore the question at hand.

• Enhanced Structural Equation Modeling with new measures and visualizations, model shortcuts and interactive model comparison.

• Limit of Detection Analysis for performing analyses more easily and specifying lower and upper detection limits for responses in custom designed experiments.

• Term selection and sentiment analysis in Text Explorer to better understand customer surveys and feedback. What customers are saying about JMP® 16 and JMP® Pro 16

A fully functional, free 30-day trial of JMP is available from the JMP website.